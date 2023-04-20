Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 584,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,960,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

