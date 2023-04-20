Piper Sandler Cuts EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $50.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.44.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.16.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

