Piper Sandler Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $140.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.00% from the company’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $105.26 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.81.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

