Piper Sandler Lowers Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Price Target to $27.50

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $27.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s current price.
Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ GNTY opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.
Further Reading
