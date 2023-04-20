Piper Sandler Lowers Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Price Target to $27.50

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $27.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s current price.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,431 shares of company stock valued at $348,296. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

