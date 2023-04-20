Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.

PAGP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. Equities analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 1,011.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at $98,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

