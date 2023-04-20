Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PL opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Insider Activity

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 84.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Labs PBC news, insider Kevin Weil acquired 274,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $997,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 439,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,071.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter worth $30,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter worth $55,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.