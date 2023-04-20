POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 112,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 268,996 shares.The stock last traded at $79.36 and had previously closed at $79.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PKX. Morgan Stanley downgraded POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on POSCO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

POSCO Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 33,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

