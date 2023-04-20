PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Sets New 12-Month High at $142.04

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.04 and last traded at $141.35, with a volume of 47559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $220,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.