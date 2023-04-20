PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Cut to C$23.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in seeking and development of petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. The firm is also involved in generating royalty production revenues as petroleum and natural gas produced from its properties. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

