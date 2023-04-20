Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Robert W. Baird

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28. Premier has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $38.98.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $359.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.36 million. Premier had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

