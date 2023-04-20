Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 423 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $182.57 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.35. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

