Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $84,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,251,000 after purchasing an additional 426,675 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,508,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 345,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,859,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBIX opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.10. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,349 shares of company stock worth $4,091,023 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

