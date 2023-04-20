Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in 3M by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $106.08 on Thursday. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.38.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.31.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

