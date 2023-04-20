Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 264.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,574 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.1 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of WBD stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

