Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.7 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.