Profund Advisors LLC Sells 732 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 980.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 975.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

Edison International Stock Performance

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average is $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.38%.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.