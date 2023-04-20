Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,034 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4,602.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 996,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after acquiring an additional 975,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 97.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,732,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,423,000 after acquiring an additional 855,947 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

