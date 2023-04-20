Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71), RTT News reports. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis updated its FY23 guidance to $5.42-5.50 EPS.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $125.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

