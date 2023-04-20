ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 410,903 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 6,128.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,903 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES worth $22,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Shares of GFS opened at $63.98 on Thursday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.33.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

