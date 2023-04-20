ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $27,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after buying an additional 2,798,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,495,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,868 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.49.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

