ProShare Advisors LLC Has $23.82 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,780 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $23,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $58.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 71.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.