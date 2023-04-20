ProShare Advisors LLC Has $31.46 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,004 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $31,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
