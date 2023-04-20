ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,402 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Carlisle Companies worth $28,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $220.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.75. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Stories

