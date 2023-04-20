ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,995 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 123.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,682 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 152.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 479.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,390,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,483 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.57.

MS stock opened at $90.45 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

