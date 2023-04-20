ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,503 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $27,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $125.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.35 and its 200-day moving average is $117.39. The company has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.