ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,124 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $20,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Philip Morris International Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

PM opened at $101.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

