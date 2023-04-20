ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 536 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.2 %

LMT opened at $495.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $479.79 and a 200-day moving average of $469.30.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.67.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

