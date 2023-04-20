ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $19,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ANSYS by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ANSYS by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,195,000 after acquiring an additional 49,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $77,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ANSS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.42.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $324.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.94.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

