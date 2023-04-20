ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $30.03

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.03, but opened at $29.42. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 13,739,387 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESG Planning purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $2,392,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,307,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $10,782,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

