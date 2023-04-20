Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) vs. Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Critical Survey

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) and Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pure Gold Mining and Sabre Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Gold Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Sabre Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pure Gold Mining presently has a consensus target price of $0.19, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Pure Gold Mining’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pure Gold Mining is more favorable than Sabre Gold Mines.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) N/A Sabre Gold Mines $110,000.00 93.97 -$2.59 million ($0.05) -2.81

This table compares Pure Gold Mining and Sabre Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pure Gold Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre Gold Mines. Sabre Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pure Gold Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Gold Mining and Sabre Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A Sabre Gold Mines -2,254.74% -234.49% -184.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.0% of Pure Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Sabre Gold Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pure Gold Mining beats Sabre Gold Mines on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Gold Mining

(Get Rating)

Pure Gold Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sabre Gold Mines

(Get Rating)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes the Copperstone mine and Brewery Creek projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

