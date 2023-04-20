Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.17. Oppenheimer has a “Outperformer” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $13.13 per share.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $141.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

