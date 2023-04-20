Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.95. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PNC. UBS Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $128.37 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $117.51 and a one year high of $183.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

