Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Increased by Analyst

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WFC opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

