Raymond James Boosts Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $48.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,394,000 after acquiring an additional 729,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.