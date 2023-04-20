Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.62.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.80. The company has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.