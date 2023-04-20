Reborn Coffee (REBN) versus Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Reborn Coffee to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Reborn Coffee and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Reborn Coffee Competitors 506 4242 5541 261 2.53

Valuation and Earnings

Reborn Coffee currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 524.93%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 6.94%. Given Reborn Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Reborn Coffee and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $3.24 million -$3.56 million -2.93 Reborn Coffee Competitors $1.99 billion $180.11 million 1.02

Reborn Coffee’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -109.69% -113.32% -48.04% Reborn Coffee Competitors -0.11% -17.50% 1.19%

Summary

Reborn Coffee rivals beat Reborn Coffee on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

