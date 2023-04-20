Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Now Covered by Gordon Haskett

Equities researchers at Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

Redfin Stock Performance

Redfin stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.28. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $479.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.39 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 234.33% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman acquired 35,335 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman purchased 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

