Research Analysts Set Expectations for Devon Energy Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $6.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.49. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

DVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 23.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,475,000 after acquiring an additional 378,590 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

