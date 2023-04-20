Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Chevron by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 173,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 30,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $170.68 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.18. The company has a market cap of $323.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.