Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,518,000 after purchasing an additional 81,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,127,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $99.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $99.31.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

