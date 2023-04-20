Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.61 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $196.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.50. The company has a market capitalization of $168.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

