Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 31,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 38,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $131.92. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.24.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

