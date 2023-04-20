Reviewing SES AI (SES) and Its Competitors

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is one of 62 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SES AI to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.86% -10.41% SES AI Competitors -57.05% -13.35% -10.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SES AI and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 SES AI Competitors 79 466 1013 51 2.64

Volatility & Risk

SES AI currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.39%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 37.85%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SES AI is more favorable than its competitors.

SES AI has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI’s competitors have a beta of 0.53, suggesting that their average stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SES AI and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A -$50.99 million -10.45 SES AI Competitors $671.46 million $7.09 million 4.36

SES AI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SES AI competitors beat SES AI on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

