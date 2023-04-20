Richards Packaging Income to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Richards Packaging Income Stock Performance

Richards Packaging Income has a twelve month low of C$25.52 and a twelve month high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$108.14 million for the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

