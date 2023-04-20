Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) versus Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Head to Head Contrast

Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Rating) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Rightscorp has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Rightscorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 44.5% of Rimini Street shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rimini Street $409.66 million 0.86 -$2.48 million ($0.03) -133.00

This table compares Rightscorp and Rimini Street’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rightscorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rimini Street.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rightscorp and Rimini Street, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Rimini Street 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rimini Street has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Rimini Street’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Profitability

This table compares Rightscorp and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A Rimini Street -0.61% -36.98% 7.56%

Summary

Rimini Street beats Rightscorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rightscorp

(Get Rating)

Rightscorp, Inc. engages in the provision of data analytics and litigation services to support artists and owners of copyrighted intellectual property. Its technology system monitors the global peer-to-peer file sharing networks to seek out and find illegally downloaded digital media. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Rimini Street

(Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C. Shay on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

