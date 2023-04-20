RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $55.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNGGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254 over the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 14.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 89,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $105.43.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. Analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

