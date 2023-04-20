Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Raised to $165.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $137.78 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $144.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

