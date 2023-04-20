RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Lowered to $88.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.40.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $82.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.56. RPM International has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $106.50.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Further Reading

