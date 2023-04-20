RPT Realty to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RPT Realty in a report released on Sunday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for RPT Realty’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

RPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of RPT opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,629,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RPT Realty by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,016,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,964,000 after buying an additional 210,624 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,641,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,767,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,584,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,341,000 after buying an additional 333,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,514,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,892,000 after buying an additional 122,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

