Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) shares were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.23 and last traded at $22.06. Approximately 845,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,744,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 360,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $7,551,764.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 360,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $7,551,764.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 911,402 shares in the company, valued at $18,228,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,138,762 shares of company stock worth $95,077,968.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth $44,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

